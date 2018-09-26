Silmo 2018: Nominierte des Silmo d´Or
26. September 2018
Hoffen auf begehrte Auszeichnung
Schon Übermorgen öffnet die Silmo 2018 in Paris ihr Tore. Dann geht er wieder los – der Messetrubel. Überall tummeln sich internationale Besucher zwischen neuen Produkten und den Fashion-Highlights an den Ständen. Höhepunkt dieses Messezirkusses ist die Gala zur Verleihung des Silmo d´Or Awards, die diesmal im Musée des Arts Forains.
Die Nominierten in Kategorien:
Innovative Fassungstechnologien
OBE avec «Rivet & Brand» Hall 5 J 006
Götti Switzerland mit «Götti Perspective PS06» Halle 5 Stand A 139
L’Amy mit «McLaren Ultimate Vision» Halle 6 Stand H 082
Netoptic mit Malt «Serre-Cercle intégré» Halle 5 Stand B 095
Special´Eyes mit «Dark Hole» Halle 5 Stand E 042
Kinderfassungen
Cogan mit «Zoobug Panda» Halle 5 Stand H 019
Jean-François Rey mit «Boréal 3020» Halle 5 Stand K 107
Minima mit «Minima BB Hybrid 1» Halle 5 Stand P 060
Opal mit «Tartine & Chocolat TC AA327» Halle 6 Stand B 011
Urband mit «Eyelet Active» Halle 5 Stand P 134
Korrektionsfassungen „Fashion Trend“
Longchamp mit «LO2109» Marchon Halle 6 Stand B 089
Marni mit «ME 2623» Marchon Halle 6 Stand B 089
Mauboussin mit «MAU1808» ADCL Halle 6 Stand F 074
Roussilhe mit Bonnie «Lumineuse» Halle 5 Stand P 108
Salvatore Ferragamo mit «SF 2174 FIORE» Marchon Halle 6 Stand B 089
Sonnenbrillen „Fashion Trend“
Eleven Paris mit «EP AS052 » Opal Halle 6 Stand B 011
Longchamp mit «LO623S» Marchon Halle 6 Stand B 089
Maje mit «MJ7007» Mondottica Halle 6 Stand B 067
Salvatore Ferragamo mit «SF184S Fiore» Marchon Halle 6 Stand B 089
Von Arkel Switzerland mit «Calibre 4» Halle 5 Stand M 089
Brillengläser
BBGR Optique mit «Bluv Xpert » Halle 6 Stand C 039
Divel Italia mit « IR Block » Halle 5 Stand J 006
Essilor mit «Crizal Sapphire+» Halle 6 Stand J 105
Nikon mit «See Coat Bright UV » Halle 6 Stand B 039
Zeiss mit «UV Protect» Halle 5 Stand H 032
Material / Ausstattung
Access France Sécurité & RFID mit «ID Robot 2.0» Halle 6 Stand F 126
Essilor mit «Vision R-800» Halle 6 Stand J 105
Nidek mit «Téléréfraction» Halle 5 Stand P 054
Bester Designer Korrektionsfassungen
Blake Kuwahara mit «Johnson» Halle 5 Stand C 140
Henau mit « Koga » Halle 5 Stand F 059
Morà Busoli mit «Venti» Halle 5 Stand N 082
Pierre Eyewear mit «New York» Halle 5 Stand K 101
Yohji Yamamoto mit « YY3021 » Brando Halle 5 Stand E 139
Bester Designer Sonnenbrillen
Factory 900 & Elza Winkler mit «EL-002» Halle 5 Stand F 142
Impressio mit «Impressio 609 Vortex» Halle 5 Stand HJ 149
Nina Mûr mit «Nathalie Bacterio» Halle 5 Stand K 072
Piero Massaro mit «PM 362» Halle 5 Stand H 161
Vava Eyewear mit «CL0008» Halle 5 Stand H 162
Vorheriger Eintrag:
Marchon / Cutler and Gross: Zusammenarbeit bekannt gegeben
Nächster Eintrag: